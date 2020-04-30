Another important clue in Turtle’s most recent clue package also pointed to McCartney’s identity. During the package, the camera zoomed in on a clock. The time was originally 3:23 before changing to 9:14. The panel noted the numbers, but didn't quite make an important connection: They could be read as area codes 323 and 914, from Los Angeles and Westchester County, New York. That indicates that Turtle is someone who travels between LA and NY often, and wouldn't you know it: McCartney is originally from Ardsley, New York which is located in Westchester County, and he currently resides in LA.