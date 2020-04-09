Figuring out what exactly this clue was supposed to mean was probably more difficult than deciding who it points to. This “passport” was actually a blue moleskine-style notebook with an elastic strap around it. However, the panel called it a passport because of the crown logo it had on it. The crown led panelist Jenny McCarthy to think the crown was a reference to the Queen of England. She then theorized that the Queen could refer to the band Queen and Adam Lambert. He has toured with Queen for years as the band’s frontman. Also, after the Turtle presented the clues in his bag, he said, “What should be easy is figuring out these clues, so take it slow like a turtle and I promise they’ll all fit like a glove," which appeared to explain the baseball glove.