We May Know Who The Masked Singer Turtle Is — & The Judges Are Way Off

“I know exactly who this is!” is a running gag on The Masked Singer whenever judge Ken Jeong throws out a ridiculous, highly implausible guess. But, unlike Jeong, we're actually pretty confident about one guess for who The Masked Singer's Turtle is . So far, the crooner has sung “Kiss From a Rose," “Say You Won’t Let Go,” and "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" which show off his vocals and indicate he is a singer — and possibly a dancer. To be honest, you can just listen to the Turtle’s performances, without analyzing the clue package, and know who is singing. It also helps to know that the Turtle costume was originally created for Nick Carter (if his latest Watch What Happens Live appearance is to be believed). Which leads us to who could be in the suit now.