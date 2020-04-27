That Sound You Hear Is Everyone Cheering For Eve & Villanelle Finally Kissing On Killing Eve

Season 3 of Killing Eve is all about giving the people what they want. First, BBC America & AMC moved up the premiere date in order to entertain everybody in quarantine, and now the third episode of said season contains the moment fans have been waiting for since Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) first found each other on screen: Eve and Villanelle's kiss.
The kiss comes after Eve and Villanelle reunite for the first time since Villanelle thought she killed Eve in Rome in the season 2 finale. For these two, that constitutes romance. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, episode 3 is relatively early in the season for the pair to have their moment, something showrunner Suzanne Heathcote told the outlet was on purpose
Advertisement
"It needs to catch us unawares in the same way it catches Eve unawares. It's not something we expect at that moment," she explained, adding, "I don't know why I saw it on a bus, but for some reason, I did. It's so complex, what they feel toward each other. There's so much anger. Both from Eve, how she feels out of control, all of the things she's done now in her life because of Villanelle. Then there's Villanelle not being in control of that relationship, Eve surviving somehow and defying her...It felt very natural to me that it would be an almost entirely nonverbal exchange."
For fans, it was just a long time coming.
It was a cultural reset #killingeve pic.twitter.com/1czXEbXrpp— smell me eve 🧸 (@softcormier) April 27, 2020
will i be tweeting the villaneve kiss scene for the rest of my life? yes.— cath 𐋀 (@VALKYRIEWIDOWS) April 27, 2020
#KillingEve pic.twitter.com/YLbq2iQKOZ
this is the only valid scene from that kiss. villanelle reaction is priceless #KILLINGEVE pic.twitter.com/QKgZrRIBRu— in distress 🌪 JOLLS DAY (@miightysiryn) April 27, 2020
thinking... thinking about how many times jodie comer and sandra oh kissed so killing eve could get the angles... pic.twitter.com/lT2iM2UMfg— talia | ke spoilers (@evilvillanelle) April 27, 2020
Others wanted more.
killing eve made me wait this fucking long for a kiss that looks like when 2 drunk girls at a party peck eachother for fun pic.twitter.com/jDFKw1tyMB— ello (@r_c_h_l) April 26, 2020
Luckily, with the moment coming so early in the season, Heathcote has opened the door for uncharted territory in the remaining episodes. While I doubt Eve and Villanelle have any movie dates and walks on the beach in ahead in their relationship, this kiss finally comes out and says what they've been dancing around for two years: they're romantically attracted to each other. Unfortunately for Eve, "romantic attraction" for Villanelle is maybe more deadly than hatred.
Killing Eve airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America and AMC.
Advertisement