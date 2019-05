Killing Eve Season 2 Episode 8 Recap: Don't Be Brave

With the second seasons of Fleabag and Killing Eve ending in practically the same week, it's about to be a looooong summer of Phoebe Waller Bridge withdrawal. Unlike Fleabag, however, Killing Eve is coming back for a third season , which means it's not really goodbye. However, that is kind of hard to believe after watching the shocking twist that goes down at the end this finale. It's hard to say what could possibly next in Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) game of cat-and-mouse, especially since we had a feeling it was going to end like this from the start. At the same time, the season 2 finale answers a lot of questions, particularly about Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) and what this whole mission has actually been about. Ahead, let's walk through every twist and turn in Killing Eve's season 2 finale.