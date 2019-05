Killing Eve Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: The Safe Word Is "Gentlemen"

With the season finale just around the corner, let's do a quick debrief of where we are now on Killing Eve : Not only have Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) reunited since their little stabby encounter in Paris , they've now fully joined forces for an MI6 mission. Their target? A Mark Zuckerberg-esque man named Aaron Peel (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) who gave the orders for an assassin called the "ghost" to take out a bunch of hits, including one on his own father. This is likely all to do with some mysterious "weapon" Aaron is building, and as the owner of pretty much everyone's data, it can't be good. Villanelle, disguised as a pink-haired American named Billy, has been sent to win Aaron's affection and hopefully score a ticket to one of his meetings in Rome that should unlock this whole mystery.