Pluto Is In Retrograde, & It’s Time To Reflect

This retrograde occurs in Capricorn. Since the sign of the Goat is associated with business , and Pluto is all about rebirth, this movement may bring with it a redistribution of wealth, Stardust explains. "Laws will start to be made to protect people in need and relief will be a topic amongst the politicians. Change is happening," she adds. Pluto's transformative energy can be healing, she notes, which is especially auspicious now, while the world is in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.