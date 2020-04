And though the Obama endorsement of his former Vice President was not exactly a surprise given he was the only candidate left in the race, it hopefully calmed the hand-wringing of many Democrats who were waiting for President Obama to come out of hiding. Unlike when then-President Obama gave an unintentional hint way too early in the process of his support for Hillary Clinton back in 2016, this was done in a way that should not leave a bad aftertaste in the mouths of any candidate’s supporters.