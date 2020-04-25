On “The Coach Mike Podcast,” Tassone recalled finding out about the movie from one of his friends. “I just crumbled,” he said. “I thought, ‘My God I thought this finally was over.’ It’ll never be over for me, I guess, because every day I feel pain.” He understands that there will now be more people who discover his crimes which, he said, will lead to him feeling more “ashamed.” Tassone also repeatedly stressed that he is unable to forgive himself. “I want to feel as though I’m sorry to the people of Roslyn,” he said. “I know they will never forgive me, but I paid my dues.”