Alicia Silverstone Says The Press Mocked Her Body & Appearance Early In Career

Alicia Silverstone will be forever known to us as Cher Horowitz from Clueless , but unfortunately, she says there's a different Hollywood role that haunts her. Two years after Clueless, she filmed the critically panned Batman & Robin alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney, Chris O'Donnell. Worse than the reviews was the body-shaming that followed her after, with tabloids referring to the actress as "Fatgirl" and one journalist asking what her bra size was during an interview.