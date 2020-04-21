Fans of A Series of Unfortunate Events should be sure to check out Netflix's newest children's film The Willoughbys. It's voiced by a cast of A-listers and tells a funny (and heart-wrenching, at times) story of a family where the parents are selfish and distant and pretty uncaring. Determined to remove them from the equation, the kids send them on a surprise vacation. Finally free, the kids set off on the adventure of their lives with an eccentric nanny, a millionaire candy factory owner, and a host of other oddballs.
The movie is based on the Lois Lowry novel of the same name and has been in the works since 2015 when the film rights were first purchased. Half a decade later, the movie is on Netflix. It's the perfect distraction for children and adults alike, with just as many jokes and references for older viewers as younger. Adults will especially appreciate knowing the celebrity cast behind the four children and their parents. The cast includes several Saturday Night Live stars, seasoned voice actors, and hilarious comedians. The feline narrator is even played by a former Office star (from the British version of the show, that is).
If all the voices sound familiar when you're watching, that's because they are...