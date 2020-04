Bill Cosby Has Been Denied An Early Prison Release Over Coronavirus Concerns

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 for drugging and raping Andrea Constand in 2004. Constand was one of more than 50 women who came forward to accuse Cosby of assault . Cosby is currently sentenced for three to 10 years. His sentencing includes being classified as a “sexually violent predator.” Additionally, he is now registered as a sex offender and must receive sex offender counseling for the rest of his life.