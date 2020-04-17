Netflix has felt a little sleepy over the last few weeks since the explosive premiere of Tiger King. Well, those lethargic vibes end right now thanks to this week of new Netflix shows and movies.
Out of the gate, three buzzy series will be competing for your eyeballs. First, there’s Outer Banks — the sun-drenched heir to The O.C.’s throne — which premiered on Wednesday, April 15. The new teen show swaps out the Cohens’ Southern Californian backyard in favor of the sandy shore of North Carolina’s Outer Banks island chain — and ups the intensity by 1,000. Friday, April 17, gives us Too Hot to Handle and #blackAF. The former is the latest must-see Netflix reality show; the latter is a comedy from the man behind Black-ish, Kenya Barris.
However, that is not where this week’s Netflix flood ends. There is also a new film starring Knives Out favorite Ana de Armas, multiple foreign language films, and a pair of stand-up comedy specials. No matter what you’re looking to binge, you’ll find something in this lineup.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.