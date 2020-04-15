I Would Have Enjoyed P.E. If My Teacher Was Jason Momoa

We're all having to adapt during quarantine, but having Jason Momoa as your P.E. teacher doesn't seem like much of a sacrifice. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show via video chat, the Game Of Thrones actor talked about how his family of two kids and Lisa Bonet are dealing with virtual schooling as the country is on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, his house was already pretty prepped for days of boredom, and while he's no match for math class, Momoa says he's found his calling as his kids' P.E. teacher during this time.
“We’ve had a really nice time,” he told the host. “There’s a lot of things, we’ve got skateboard ramps, climbing walls, throwing tomahawks and shooting bow and arrows. We have a little bit of space, so I feel very thankful.”
His 11-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, was already homeschooled, and now 12-year-old daughter Lola is home too.
“Thank god they have their teachers and much respect because it’s kind of [over my head] for me,” Momoa continued. “I’m like the P.E. coach, like ‘Get your ass outside!’ You want to go rock climb, skateboard, that’s about it.”
If you'd like an example of what a Jason Momoa gym class looks like, look no further:
“I think [my kids] are really loving it, they’re loving having me home and we’re having a great time," Momoa said. "We’re just getting around like everybody else is."
Yes, everybody else is also throwing axes to pass the time. What P.E. unit is that again?
