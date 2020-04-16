Every Song In Mrs. America Sets The Perfect Mood For Fighting The Patriarchy

Warning: Spoilers are ahead for Mrs. America.
The new FX on Hulu miniseries Mrs. America is a look back at the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which was legislation designed to guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex. So no surprise, the songs from Mrs. America are also a throwback to the years when the battle raged. They serve as a realistic soundtrack to the decade-long fight between feminist activists like Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne) and their conservative adversary Phyllis Schlafly over the ERA.
The culture wars of the '70s have shaped the world we live in now, as has the music of the '60s, '70s, and '80s. So Mrs. America is not only a closer look at how women forever shifted the political landscape, but also the ultimate playlist for the era of the ERA.
The soundtrack includes '60s soul courtesy of The Temptations, '70s funk from Sly and the Family Stone, and a song Beyoncé and Jay-Z sampled. Female artists like Judy Garland, Anita Bryant, and Etta James also show up on the show — sometimes multiple times. And you won't get sick of hearing the disco track that plays during Mrs. America's opening credits.
In fact, you'll probably enjoy all of these songs long after you're done watching Mrs. America. So get ready to update your playlists accordingly.
We will update this story as Hulu & FX release further episodes.