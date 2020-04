7 Would-Be 2020 Olympians On What They’re Doing Now

Every four years, we get to watch the magic that is the Olympic Games, where the most talented athletes in the world gather to compete in their sport and represent their country. This June would have been the 29th summer Olympic Games. That is, until coronavirus began sweeping the world in December of last year. As early as February, rumors began to circulate that the 2020 Olympic Games would be suspended due to COVID-19 . Then it was made official: The event would be delayed to 2021.