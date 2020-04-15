7 Would-Be 2020 Olympians On What They’re Doing Now

Every four years, we get to watch the magic that is the Olympic Games, where the most talented athletes in the world gather to compete in their sport and represent their country. This June would have been the 29th summer Olympic Games. That is, until coronavirus began sweeping the world in December of last year. As early as February, rumors began to circulate that the 2020 Olympic Games would be suspended due to COVID-19. Then it was made official: The event would be delayed to 2021.
This has been unanimously hailed as the right and responsible decision. But for the athletes who were prepared to compete in the 2020 Games, the story is a little more complicated. Some have put their lives on hold in anticipation of participating in a June event, and may struggle to do that for another year. Others have training plans that are seriously affected by shelter in place and social distancing rules.
Refinery29 has spoken to seven athletes about their journey to the Olympics and what it feels like to have to postpone competing this year.