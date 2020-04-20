I Lost My Tour, My Income & My Friend To Coronavirus. I Don’t Know What’s Next.

I worry that it sounds like I’m complaining. Early on, I was texting with a friend whose band has a much bigger following than mine. We were sharing what we had to cancel and some of our fears around all of this. She empathetically lamented that I must be so bummed to feel like the momentum was finally kicking in, and now the rug has been pulled out from under me. I hadn’t really thought of it until she framed it that way. It is personally so disappointing. But my mind quickly goes to all the worse suffering out there. Thinking of the loss of my own career momentum feels selfish but at the same time, I understand that it’s valid.