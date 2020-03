By now, those of us working from home have already baked bread , done so many online yoga classes we are basically experts, and learned every dance that’s been invented thus far on TikTok . Next up: Marie Kondo’ing our closets. Or rather, that’s what fashion’s finest, including Kate Moss, Carine Roitfeld, and Thandie Newton, have taken to doing over the last few weeks, as per the request of luxury resale company Vestiaire Collective. The stuff they’re getting rid of will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, with every single penny of the proceeds going to the organizations who need funding most right now.