Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Left Canada Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic is causing everyone in the world to make significant adjustments, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Just a few days shy of officially wrapping up their tenure as senior members of the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly relocated to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.
Harry and Meghan reportedly left their Vancouver home some time ago and are now settling down in L.A., a source told People. While the timing of leaving Canada might seem confusing — the United States currently has the most coronavirus cases in the world, and California has around 4,000 confirmed patients — the choice does make sense. Meghan was raised in L.A., and her mother, Doria Ragland, currently lives in the area, so the mother and daughter will likely connect during this time.
“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” a different source told the outlet. “They will be spending time in California…he’s not looking back.”
Back in the United Kingdom, the pandemic is hitting close to home for Harry’s extended family. Earlier this week, the Firm announced that Prince Charles had tested positive for COVID-19, choosing to quarantine himself in Scotland’s Balmoral Castle despite only showing mild symptoms of the respiratory virus. The rest of the Royal Family has followed suit and are self-isolating in their respective homes across the U.K.
Despite the chaos of the pandemic, Harry and Meghan are staying calm and want the world to do the same. "With everything going on, it's a lot to take in," they shared on their joint Instagram account last week. "Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness."
It's a shame that Harry and Meghan's new chapter coincides with a global health crisis, but it looks like the pair is taking it in stride.
