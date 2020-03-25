We Can’t Stop Thinking About Julia Garner’s Wedding Pants

With the global pandemic causing the majority of the fashion industry to hit pause, it’s hard to imagine what trends will look like in the seasons to come. And for those of us with the privilege of working from home, it's even harder to think about what we’ll want to wear after spending so many weeks in sweatpants (or no pants at all). Will we ever go back to things that pinch, to fancy dresses, to stiff fabrics? It’s all very unclear. Which, in turn, is probably why we are so drawn to the white trousers that Ozark star Julia Garner wore to the courthouse on her wedding day (which was, notably, before coronavirus hit).
Advertisement
Last December, actress Julia Garner and musician Mark Foster tied the knot in an intimate ceremony which took place at New York’s City Hall in lower Manhattan. “We went back and forth from having a big wedding to eloping in Vegas,” Garner told Vogue. “We ultimately decided to get married at City Hall in New York City, just like my parents did 40 years ago.” For the occasion, Garner chose two looks, both designed by CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Danielle Frankel, whom the actress hadn’t met or spoken to until ten days before her wedding was set to take place. “When I was on a lunch break in my trailer [for Ozark], I went on Instagram, and I got a DM from Danielle Frankel asking me if I had found a dress,” she recalls. Like many impromptu conversations between powerhouse women via Instagram, though, the duo became fast friends. “It was an Instagram miracle!”
According to Vogue, Garner always wanted to wear a wedding suit if, indeed, she chose to get married in a courthouse rather than say, a Vegas chapel à la Sophie Turner. “I wanted a Carrie Bradshaw moment,” she says. The result was a two-piece textured co-ord, the top being a tunic-style turtleneck with long sleeves, and the pants, a pair of wide-leg lightweight slacks with ruffled details at the hems. Garner paired the suit with simple white retro-inspired pumps and a white faux fur coat.
After the civil ceremony, Garner and Frost enjoyed dinner at TriBeCa’s Locanda Verde, Robert De Niro’s rustic Italian bistro located in the Greenwich Hotel. From there, the couple loaded their guests into a bus en route to the Public Hotel for the reception. Once there, she swapped out her pant suit for another Frankel original: A lace dress which was ironically already named the “Julia dress.” Suffice to say, the two were a perfect match.
Julia Garner and her reception dress might have shared a name, but it’s her wedding pants that we simply cannot get out of our heads. The crinkle-cut fabric, the perfectly paired tunic top, the subtle ruffles — there’s just no way that a pair of pants could get any better. After doing a bit of research, we found out that unlike most celebrity wedding looks which are custom-made, and therefore, in no way, shape, or form attainable, Julia Garner’s entire wedding ceremony ensemble — including the aforementioned Dana pants and the Jamie mini dress worn over top of them — are available to shop now on Moda Operandi.
Advertisement