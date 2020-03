We Can’t Stop Thinking About Julia Garner’s Wedding Pants

With the global pandemic causing the majority of the fashion industry to hit pause, it’s hard to imagine what trends will look like in the seasons to come. And for those of us with the privilege of working from home, it's even harder to think about what we’ll want to wear after spending so many weeks in sweatpants (or no pants at all). Will we ever go back to things that pinch, to fancy dresses, to stiff fabrics? It’s all very unclear. Which, in turn, is probably why we are so drawn to the white trousers that Ozark star Julia Garner wore to the courthouse on her wedding day (which was, notably, before coronavirus hit).