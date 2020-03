Coronavirus Is Devastating The Food Industry & Workers Don’t Know If They’ll Recover

"I closed my business that I have worked my whole career to create," he said. "When I close my eyes, I see the faces of our staff in tears as we shut the doors." Kluger has joined the loud chorus of voices demanding $455 billion in aid for the restaurant industry but says he feels helpless to assist his workers in the immediate future. "Some of them are minimum-wage workers that barely survived as it is," Kluger said. Even more devastating, Kluger said he's being forced to make difficult decisions as to how to best support his staff. Does he dole out cash now or ensure that the restaurant stays afloat, so there will be jobs when the pandemic is over? Is the right answer a combination of the two? "I need to be a little selfish or there will be no money to re-open," Kluger said.