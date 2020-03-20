The coronavirus pandemic is causing restaurants and bars to close or shift to pick-up and deliver only, as local governments limit crowd sizes to curb the spread of the virus. But while we all socially distance from one another and take a break from dining-in during citywide shut downs, it seems there has been no shortage of pizza cravings.
Non-essential businesses are shuttering for the time being, and with paid sick leave out of reach for many workers, Domino’s has announced plans to hire 10,000 part- and full-time workers to meet increasing delivery demands across the country.
A representative for Domino’s told PEOPLE the company is regularly making new hires, but is highlighting open positions right now because “many people in our local communities are looking for a job.” The fast-food pizza chain will hire delivery drivers, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers, and licensed truck drivers, as thousands of service and hospitality workers face layoffs from their jobs. “Every store is going to have its own unique needs,” the representative said.
In response to the current pandemic, Domino’s has also introduced contactless delivery as an option for delivery orders, which already accounted for more than half of Domino’s orders, leaving the company in a good economic position.
The company's CEO Richard Allison said in a statement that Domino's is committed to continue serving communities nationwide — and satisfying those pizza cravings. “Because of that, staffing is critical and stores across the nation are looking to hire. We want to make sure we’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those who are looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry,” said Allison.
Still, the company may be profiting from work shortages as millions of people are losing income right now with no paycheck in sight. And with the demand for food deliveries surging as a result of social distancing, delivery workers will continue to show up to work, putting their own health at risk. According to a statement provided to Refinery29 by Domino's, the company does plan to extend paid sick live to all employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will be expanding paid leave for full and part time hourly employees of our company-owned stores and supply chain centers during this outbreak. All employees who are unwell are asked to stay home. Those with any possible exposure to the virus and in need of quarantine are also asked to stay home and will be paid," CEO Ritch Allison wrote.
