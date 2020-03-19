Given the state of the world at the moment, it’s probably fair to guess that many of us have been spending a lot of time watching movies and TV lately, whether it's rewatching your favorites or trying those you didn't have time to tuck into before. In fact, streaming has likely risen pretty quickly on your hobbies list, right before “attempting a new craft" and "going on a walk while 6-feet apart from people at all times."
The arrival of April, however, means saying goodbye to some beloved titles on Netflix. Think of it as spring cleaning, though — you can now swap out your tried and true favorites for some new material to spend your time indoors with.
Those who love romance are pretty safe this coming month — only A Cinderella Story and The Ugly Truth will be gone come April. But for those adrenaline junkies who don't like to wait until October to get their gore, you'll have to find your thrills elsewhere.
A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Rosemary's Baby, and Scream 2 and 3 are all on their way out. And as for those who look to comedy to lift their spirits, the entire Police Academy catalog is leaving Netflix, as well as classics like The Hangover and Space Jam.
Read on to see what else you'll have to say goodbye to when April rolls around.