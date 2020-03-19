Those who love romance are pretty safe this coming month — only A Cinderella Story and The Ugly Truth will be gone come April. But for those adrenaline junkies who don't like to wait until October to get their gore, you'll have to find your thrills elsewhere.

A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Rosemary's Baby, and Scream 2 and 3 are all on their way out. And as for those who look to comedy to lift their spirits, the entire Police Academy catalog is leaving Netflix, as well as classics like The Hangover and Space Jam.