Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Have Fired Up The Instagram PDA

We may not catch Ben Affleck and rumored girlfriend Ana de Armas out together for the foreseeable future due to social distancing, but the Deep Water costars have found another way to flaunt their possible new relationship: Instagram. While neither has posted any evidence as concrete as, say, a selfie together, we did get the next best thing when Comments By Celebs spotted Affleck's comment on a recent photo posted by by de Armas that, it turns out, he took.
If we back up a second, you'll remember that Affleck and de Armas were rumored to be dating when they were seen spending time together in Havana, Cuba.
“They were beaming. I saw Ana grab Ben’s arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy — she’s absolutely stunning!” a source who caught the pair shopping at t-shirt store Clandestina told Page Six. “I totally think they’re dating.”
Cut to Costa Rica, where the pair was spotted strolling on the beach as Affleck snapped pictures of the Knives Out star. Not long after paparazzi photos emerged of their photoshoot, de Armas posted a carousel of the shots on her Instagram, captioned by the orange heart emoji.
Most of the comments are from cheeky fans calling out the fact that Affleck was definitely the photographer behind the shots, but that wasn't confirmed until the actor himself chimed in.
"Photo credit pls," he joked.
While they may not be officially commenting on their relationship, they've leveled up to the Instagram comments stage, and in the year 2020, that's basically the same thing. Next up, I'll need them to join their fellow celebrities in live streaming together to keep us entertained during this period of isolation and quarantine. It's for the good of humanity.
