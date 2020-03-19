The very first clue about Night Angel was really subtle but it did point to Burruss being behind the mask. Night Angel walked into multiple bedrooms which could have been a play on Burruss’ sex toy company called Bedroom Kandi. The numbers also made up the name of the song “4, 5, 6” which Burruss was featured on in 1999. The contents of the room connected to the different parts of Burruss’s career. The first room with the three agents in duck bills could have been a reference to Burruss helping pen Destiny Child’s hit “Bills, Bills, Bills.” Room 5 and the older ladies linked to Burruss’ restaurant called Old Lady Gang. This room could have had a double meaning because the four older ladies could also represent the four members of Burruss’s girl group Xscape. Lastly, the final room with a party that Night Angel arrived late to represented her writing “Tardy for the Pardy” for former Real Housewives co-star Kim Zolciak.