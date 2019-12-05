We've seen quite a few stars take off their masks on The Masked Singer season 2 and the reveals have ranged from shocking to "yep, definitely saw that one coming" levels of predictable. As the Fox show heads into the home stretch of its second season, now's the perfect time to look back on every Masked Singer reveal so far, and see how the clues matched up to the stars who took off their masks. As always, judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger have offered up a few guesses that were spot on, while Ken Jeong remains 100 percent onbrand with his assertion that every singer is either Björk or Jamie Foxx (hey, at least he's consistent). But even the more astute judges have been left surprised by few of these unmaskings.
Before the next celebrity reveals themselves, let's look back at every jaw-dropping (or yawn-inducing) The Masked Singer season 2 reveal so far.
This list will be updated as the season continues.