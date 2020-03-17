Who Sings The Sinister Song At The Beginning Of Lost Girls? On Netflix

Where the Crosby version is smooth, the Beatles cover is more pop-y, giving the feeling of an ode to the Manic Pixie Dream Girl (yes, the trope is THAT old). But in Kirke’s version, sung with a lullaby-like cadence and melody, the words take on a whole different meaning. The innocence of the lyrics is wistful and sad. They’re about the potential that’s been stolen from these young women. It’s in the same moonlight that these women head out to strangers’ houses, responding to Craigslist ads that might very well put them in danger.

