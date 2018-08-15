Lola Kirke on Her Music Career, Rejection & Why Drinking Counts As Self-Care

I do get nervous performing live. I started acting mostly on stage because I was doing a lot of theatre in high school and in college. I felt really confident on stage as an actor and these past few years playing shows as a musician, I’ve had to rebuild my confidence on stage in a totally different way. As an actor, you use the language of others to talk about being a human. And as a musician I’m using the language of my guitar and my voice and my own words to do that same thing. There’s less to hide behind. When you’re an actor, what the playwright or the screenwriter says goes. But as a musician, what you say goes. So it’s challenging me to believe in myself more. As a musician you have to believe in yourself because if you don’t then nobody else will. If my musical idols didn’t believe in themselves, I wouldn’t even know what to think was cool. They taught me what was cool.