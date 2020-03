Police in Rexburg, Idaho – where Vallow is set to stand trial – have documented several misleading statements as to the whereabouts of Vallow’s children . Tylee was last seen on September 8, 2019 on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with her mother, brother, and uncle. J.J. was last seen at his school in Idaho on September 23, 2019, before his mother withdrew him saying she intended to homeschool him, according to a court affidavit . A babysitter, who had watched J.J. before, spoke to police claiming that on September 24, Vallow told her J.J. had gone to stay with his grandmother and she would no longer need a babysitter.