In the wake of growing concern over coronavirus, Heidi Klum has revealed she has not been able to get tested for COVID-19, despite feeling ill for days.
In a video on her Instagram Story, Klum shared why she has not been in her America’s Got Talent seat. Eric Stonestreet of Modern Family filled in Klum her during her absence.
“It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, a cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good, so that’s why I’ve stayed home, to not infect any other people,” she said. “I hope it’s just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there is just not one here. I tried with two different doctors, and I just can’t get one.”
There is currently a shortage of coronavirus tests in the United States, according to the New York Times. The CDC website recommends that those who are ill call their healthcare provider and “tell them that you have, or are being evaluated for, COVID-19.”
Many celebrities have expressed their concern over coronavirus (early on, stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson were spotted on social media wearing face masks as a method of precaution). Thus far, only a handful of celebrities have publicly confirmed they tested positive for the virus.
On social media earlier this week, married couple Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks confirmed they have the coronavirus. Hanks was working on Baz Lurhmann’s new Elvis Presley movie in Australia when he got tested for the virus. Production on the movie has since been suspended over coronavirus concern.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, as did player Donovan Mitchell. All future NBA games are suspended for the season.
Klum’s America’s Got Talent is still filming, but without its standard studio audience. That is in line with many shows that typically film to an audience, including The View, Tamron Hall, Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and, in a recent addition, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Refinery29 reached out to Klum for comment.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
