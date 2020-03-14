A Sampling Of Real Jeremy Camp Songs Beyond “I Still Believe”

The producers of I Can Only Imagine have brought audiences another biopic about a popular Christian music singer. I Still Believe chronicles Jeremy Camp's romance with his first wife Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who died of cancer shortly after their 2000 wedding, according to the Christian Post. Many of Jeremy Camp's songs are featured on the movie's soundtrack, including the titular "I Still Believe."
Christian Post reported that Camp wrote a great many of his songs after his late wife's death, and the grief that followed. "[They're] based off that struggle, things that Gods taught me, the difficulties," Camp said.
In the film, Riverdale star KJ Apa plays Camp and Girlboss' Britt Robertson plays his wife. Apa sings many of the tunes on the soundtrack, although a couple of the soundtrack songs were just performed by Camp himself.
In another interview with Christian Post, Camp said that watching the movie is very difficult for him. "It's the hardest part of my life, where I actually experienced some very difficult grief and pain," the singer said. "So every time I watch it, I do break down because I'm reminded of that pain."
Fans of the movie can check out his soundtrack contributions, as well as some of his other hits in this slideshow.