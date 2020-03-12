Everything We Know About 2020’s Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale

It's that time of year again: Ulta Beauty's biannual 21 Days Of Beauty Sale is almost here — and it's going to be really good this time around.
We always have our eye on the brand-new hair, makeup, and skin-care products hitting Ulta's shelves every month, but 21 Days is your chance to save big on some of your beauty ride-or-dies. Ahead, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the sale before shopping it.
When is the sale?
The sale kicks off on Sunday, March 15, and wraps up 21 days later, on Saturday, April 4. That gives you exactly three weeks to shop.
What's going to be marked down, and by how much?
Everything from HG beauty faves like Tarte Shape Tape and Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner to newer launches from brands like CoverFX and Kylie Cosmetics are going to be half off — but for one day only. Just like in past years, each day of the sale will feature up to four deals, which are a mix of 50% off specific products and in-store services, like blowouts and brow waxes at Benefit counters.
Additionally, you'll be able to shop Ulta's "Beauty Buys," which are 30% off markdowns on other top products over six-day periods. (In other words, they're your chance to shop discounted products even if you miss a daily deal.)
How can I shop the sale?
There are two ways to shop 21 Days Of Beauty: in-store, or online from the comfort of your home (which you're probably spending a lot of time in these days).
The full calendar of deals — plus more details — is just around the corner, so be sure to check back when we release the full run-through of savings this weekend.
