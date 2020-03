The report found that in 2016, women and girls made up 14.5 percent of the population detained by ICE, which had increased 60 percent from 2009, and explored the inhumane living conditions that cause the severely increasing number of deaths in ICE custody, where many people are detained for months or years while waiting for their cases to be resolved. Deaths like Ochoa Yoc de Ramírez's are an ever-growing trend as more Central American migrants make the journey to enter the United States and become citizens, fleeing the violence and poverty of their homes.