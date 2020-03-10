The Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, are steadily working their way up from just HGTV stars to actual celebrities. In the fall, they filmed an episode of Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke with celeb sisters Zooey and Emily Deschanel, which actually led to a romantic relationship between Jonathan and Zooey. Now, the brothers are rubbing elbows with even more a-listers in their new series, Celebrity IOU.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, in the new show, the Property Brothers will partner with a celebrity guest to renovate a space for a special person in the celeb’s life. Which stars can you expect to see in the show? So far, we know Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy, Jeremy Renner, Rebel Wilson, and Michael Bublé will be participating in the show to pay back someone who has helped them get to where they are today. In Celebrity IOU, the Scotts will be tackling everything from a detached garage turned guest house to a '70s-style condo. We sure hope the condo is Brad Pitt's since anyone who saw Once Upon A Time In Hollywood knows the man looks good in a retro setting.
In a press release announcing Celebrity IOU, Jonathan Scott said, "It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there." Drew Scott, too, remarked, "Being a part of this show really hits home for us. This is what we love to do, transforming people's lives through their homes." Based on that, it seems like this series is going to have a sentimental tone, and we're eager to see celebs get in touch with their soft sides.
Celebrity IOU will premiere on Monday, April 13 on HGTV. For all the cord-cutters out there, it will also run on HGTV GO at the same time. And who knows? Maybe things will come full-circle for the Scotts, and Zooey Deschanel will be one of the celebrities that pops by the show.
