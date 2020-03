According to the Hollywood Reporter , in the new show, the Property Brothers will partner with a celebrity guest to renovate a space for a special person in the celeb’s life. Which stars can you expect to see in the show? So far, we know Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy, Jeremy Renner, Rebel Wilson, and Michael Bublé will be participating in the show to pay back someone who has helped them get to where they are today. In Celebrity IOU, the Scotts will be tackling everything from a detached garage turned guest house to a '70s-style condo. We sure hope the condo is Brad Pitt's since anyone who saw Once Upon A Time In Hollywood knows the man looks good in a retro setting.