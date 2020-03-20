DeMane Davis Was Always Destined To Tell Madam C.J. Walker’s Self Made Story

Self Made captures the complexity of Walker's experience, humanizing the Black legend by showing every side of her— even the ones that Walker herself would have probably wanted to hide. It doesn't shy away from the uglier parts of Walker's life, dedicating significant amounts of the plot to her ongoing battle against colorism, her failing marriage, and her questionable parenting tactics. In Self Made, the entrepreneur is revealed to be an excellent businesswoman and impassioned activist whose personal life and physical health also suffered as a result of her drive.