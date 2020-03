DeMane Davis Was Always Destined To Tell Madam C.J. Walker’s Self Made Story

Davis' powerful directorial run on Queen Sugar caught the attention of Shondaland, the production company run by fellow Black women director and producer Shonda Rhimes . Actor and producer Tom Verica (a close friend of DuVernay's) met with her to discuss the possibility of working with Shondaland on a few shows. He asked Davis if she would be interested in directing an episode of the legal drama For the People , an offer that she describes as a "pinch me moment." After For the People, she went on direct episodes of Station 19 and How to Get Away with Murder, even dipping into Netflix territory with the cult favorite thriller You starring Penn Badgley.