This Is Probably Why The 2020 Bachelorette Isn’t From Peter’s Season

The truth is, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact reason behind the decision without entering a network boardroom. But, this isn't the first time the franchise has pulled a surprise move like this before; The Bachelor opted to go with a longtime veteran instead of a newcomer, when Arie Luyendyk Jr. was given the lead rather than one of the men from Rachel Lindsay's preceding Bachelorette season. And before that, Nick Viall was made the Bachelor after a turn on Bachelor in Paradise (and two turns on The Bachelorette). Additionally, it’s no secret that Peter's contestants have been a controversial bunch , even for this show. And while drama tends to be the series’ bread and butter, fans have made it clear that while exciting, this year's drama made it hard to connect with the cast, which could explain why none of them were crowned as the next lead.