21 Nostalgic Comedies You Had No Idea Were On Disney+

If you're trying to get the most out of your subscription now that you've finished The Mandalorian, I'm about to help you dig through Disney+ archives. Forget the Disney Channel Original Movies and Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters, the real gems hiding on Disney+ are all the comedy movies. I'm willing to bet you didn't even know a lot of these were streaming, too, because they're lowkey hard to find.
There are family friendly comedies, romantic comedies, and a couple of offbeat musical comedies on the service. A lot of these old comedies are on Disney+ courtesy of Touchstone Pictures, a forgotten distribution label from Walt Disney Pictures that dealt with mostly live action and adult films, with adult humor!
Sure, you can happily spend your days watching old animated movies. We all knew those were going to be on Disney+ from the start, and more are added every month. You can binge Doug, see what Star Wars: Rebels is all about, or finally watch Agent Carter. But if animation, Star Wars, and Marvel just aren't the vibe you're looking for, this list of old comedies is sure to keep you laughing.
