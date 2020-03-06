New Music To Know This Week: Courtney Marie Andrews Mends A Broken Heart & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Courtney Marie Andrews "If I Told"
Andrews has long been one of the most unguarded singer/songwriters in the game and her latest single is a work of utter vulnerability. It's hard to open yourself up again after a heartbreak, but Andrews has that talk you have in your head a million times with your significant other when it's about laying your soul bare.
Advertisement
Liza Anne "Desire"
Anyone who's had too much — be it tequila or feelings — knows the feelings Liza Anne is singing about. When the room is swimming and so is your head, you can only hope for shimmery guitars like these to refocus you. But, honestly, there's also a time in your life when making bad decisions is an awfully fun way to live.
BOSCO "Paid In Full"
Let's take it back to the golden era of hip hop with BOSCO in this bouncy track that will turn your whole day around. Like Liza Anne, BOSCO knows that sometimes life runs wild all over you and you can take care of the things you can take care of. When it all may feel uncertain, a bop can guide you to a good place.
Boy Scouts "Wish"
The quiet voice of Boy Scouts' Taylor Vick is the guiding light on this slowcore, nostalgic track. While the music reminds me of the lo-fi aesthetics in the late '90s of bands like Spoon and the Rainer Maria, her voice is a unique sounding beacon that leads you towards a light at the end of the tunnel. Follow it.
S.G. Goodman "The Way I Talk"
The Mississippi River Delta has brought us a lot of great music, most of it blues. There's something dark, magical, and haunting about the region. The same can be said about Goodman. It will only take one listen to this song to know there's something wicked in what she does — and you want more of it.
Advertisement