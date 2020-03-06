Maybe We Should All Be Wearing Phoebe Waller-Bridge T-Shirts

It was a regular Monday morning when Dani Vee, a self-proclaimed “traveler, donut enthusiast, dog mom, aunty, and baker,” unexpectedly ran into her hero: Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Even better? The entire encounter occurred while Vee was wearing a T-shirt printed with said hero’s face on it.
“They say ‘never meet your heroes.’ F&CK THAT. You should DEFINITELY 100% meet them,” Vee wrote in a caption alongside a slideshow of selfies of the two together, one of which shows Waller-Bridge posing with the T-shirt in the most Fleabag way possible — breaking the fourth wall. In the other, Vee is seen soft-smiling (perhaps to stop herself from screaming out in excitement) with Waller-Bridge’s arm casually strewn over her shoulder.
The encounter happened during a particularly high time for the writer, director, and actress, who recently won two Emmys, a Critics Choice Award, a SAG Award, and a Golden Globe — all for her work on the BBC comedy-drama Fleabag, which she wrote, directed, and starred in. In case you’re wondering, we stan her, too.
“#Phoebewallerbridge could not be more friendly, hilarious, kind, generous, and incredibly down-to-earth,” she continued. “We laughed, chatted, and she allowed me to gush over fellow genius @taikawaititi,” the writer responsible for Jo Jo Rabbit. Vee ended the caption matter-of-factly: “She’s just awesome.”
Naturally, we went on a hunt to find the exact T-shirt worn by Dani Vee in the photo, sadly, to no avail. On the bright side, we did find a whole slew of worthy alternatives. Check them out, wear one, and maybe, just maybe, you too will have a chance run-in with the one and only Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
