Something Happens In Next Season Of The Handmaid’s Tale That’s Never Been Done Before

The Handmaid's Tale has long veered away from Margaret Atwood's original story, but even for the Hulu show, this is something entirely new. While Elisabeth Moss has starred in the series and served as an executive producer, in season 4 she'll be making her directorial debut. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moss will direct the third episode of the fourth season, which has just begun production.
"I am thrilled to be given this opportunity by my partners Bruce [Miller] and Warren [Littlefield] and to have the support of all of our producers and Hulu/MGM," says Moss. "It means so much to me and I do not take the responsibility lightly. Leading and executive producing this show the past 3 years has been such a joy and I’ve had the incredible gift of learning so much from the directors we’ve had on this show. I can’t wait to try my hand at working with my collaborators from this new perspective because I am lucky to have the best cast and crew in the world. My only hurdle may be working with the lead actress who I hear can be incredibly demanding. Wish me luck."
Season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale ended on a major cliffhanger, with it appearing that June (Moss) had died after being shot in the woods. Her fellow Handmaids Janine (Madeline Brewer), Alma (Nina Kiri), and Brianna (Bahia Watson) pull her to safety, but her future is uncertain. It's hard to say if this directing news means life or death is ahead for the character. Moss still being involved with the show is a plus, but her move to director status, even just for an episode, suggests that maybe she has more free time — AKA, isn't acting.
Season four of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on Hulu this fall.
