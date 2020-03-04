Ben Affleck & Adam Driver’s Unexpected Friendship Is Very Sweet

Throughout his extensive career, Ben Affleck has played notable roles that have won him two Oscars and three Golden Globe Awards. Still, the array of characters that he's portrayed onscreen mean little to nothing to his young children — especially in comparison to the glory of Star Wars villain Kylo Ren. Luckily for Affleck, he’s got a special in with the First Order commander himself.
During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Affleck revealed that his son Samuel is the ultimate Star Wars fan. Coincidentally, the man behind character, Adam Driver, is currently working with Affleck in the upcoming medieval film The Last Duel alongside Matt Damon and Jodie Comer, which earned him some cool points.
“My son knows that I do movies that are kind of fake and his mom [Jennifer Garner] does movies, and that's all pretend,” the actor shared on the late night show. “But he knows Star Wars is real, so I told him that I'm actually in this movie with Kylo Ren. His mind, like, opened in two."
That connection came in handy at an especially clutch moment. While preparing for his son Samuel's birthday party, Affleck realized that the presents he’d ordered for the birthday boy wouldn’t arrive in time. As a last minute gift, he asked Driver if he could record a special birthday shoutout for Samuel as Kylo Ren, to which the Marriage Story actor obliged without hesitation.
On top of the special video, Driver also got a hold of Affleck's address and shipped a bunch of presents to his co-star's home, complete with a picture signed by Kylo Ren. The 8-year-old was beside himself with excitement, and his father was beyond touched by the Driver's graciousness.
"I played him the video of Kylo Ren and it was like, you know, it was an incredibly moving and powerful moment," Affleck told Kimmel. "Adam made me a hero to my kid and I will never, ever forget it."
