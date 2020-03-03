Harry Styles Shares Scary Details Of His Robbery

We've all had our fair share of disappointing Valentine's Days, but Harry Styles's had by far the worst. The singer was robbed at knifepoint last month, but still soldiered on through the rest of the weekend, strutting his now-signature pearl necklace on the Brit Awards red carpet that same Tuesday. He seems determined not to let the incident hold him back, but finally gave some of the details when appearing on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show on Monday morning. By now, he's developed a sense of humor about the whole thing ("That's what you get for being single these days!"), but it's clear the incident will stick with him for some time.
"I was home, I'm about five minutes from home. I'm walking up and I see this group of guys and they've all got like hoods up and their faces covered...I turn my music off...and I'm walking up the street and I keep kind of turning around and the guys crossed the road. And I'm like, 'That's weird,'" he remembered. "I hear shuffling of feet trying to catch up to me, so I crossed the street and then they crossed the street, and I'm like, 'Oh fuck sake.' Then I crossed the street again and they crossed the street again and then they crossed the street again. And I'm like, 'Oh for fuck sake, I think I'm about to get robbed.'"
Apparently, the group of men first asked him if he smoked weed. When Styles declined, they got straight to the point.
"He was like, 'What have you got on you?'"
He was then swarmed by the group, who wanted him to unlock his phone and give it to them, but he refused. Luckily, in that moment, the lights on the empty street changed, spooking the group and allowing Styles a chance to sprint away. While none of the cars on the road stopped for him, he was able to run to a market place where he called the police and filed a report.
The experience hasn't slowed him down. He recently released the music video for "Falling," and is clearly well enough to do interviews about the whole thing. But I do just want to say right here, right now, that if Harry Styles ever sprinted to my car, I'd pull over. That's a promise.
