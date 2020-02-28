Harry Styles Literally Drowns In His Feelings In “Falling” Music Video

In Harry Styles’ latest album, Fine Line, he downs in his feelings as he sings about the joys and pains of having and losing love. But the newest music video for Styles’ single “Falling,” he is literally drowning as water spills out of the piano he’s playing.
The track sits at the middle point of Fine Line, Styles' second full-length album — a commercial hit, beating Eric Clapton's Unplugged in 1992 as the biggest U.S. sales week for a British male artist. "Falling" describes a moment in which Styles couldn't quite recognize himself anymore in his relationship. "I had started to feel myself becoming someone I didn’t want to be, and that was really hard," Styles told Zane Lowe in an interview. In the visual, Styles sits at a piano with a glass of whiskey, dressed in a frothy, Pierrot-esque top. He plays the piano and passionately sings the song, even when water floods the room and eventually submerges him.
Styles seems to have a thing with water. His debut album cover featured the former One Direction member in a pink bathtub. The music video for "Adore You" saw Styles toting around a magical fish in tanks of water. Even in his feature film, Dunkirk, his World War II-era character at one point finds himself perilously caught underwater. And now, he's singing underwater in "Falling." Maybe he'll find some dry land soon.
