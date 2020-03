Nick Jonas Is Really Funny On The Voice — And That’s Exactly Why He’s Going To Win

Two important things became clear during the two-night season 18 premiere of The Voice new coach Nick Jonas is surprisingly funny, and his fellow judges are underestimating just how committed he is to winning this season. In the night one episode, Nick played up his naivety with "Nick's Notes," his vague, but hilarious written commentary on the singers which included insightful thoughts like "wow." He also dropped a random Camp Rock 2 reference, and at one point, joked that he takes notes because he was homeschooled. By night two, the show was leaning into the JoBro's nice guy persona with an opener devoted to how he's instantly won over the crew while the more cutting Blake Shelton doesn't even know their names. It's a fun gag, but it's not an accurate depiction of Nick as a coach.