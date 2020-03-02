Nick Jonas Is Really Funny On The Voice — And That’s Exactly Why He’s Going To Win

After just two episodes, Nick has established himself as the coach to watch this season by playing the game with just the right mix of cunning and sincerity. While Kelly, Blake, and John crack jokes about his age and methods, the Jo Bro is staying focused on curating singers with the potential to go all the way in the competition with his unique guidance. Nick is happily playing along with the idea that he's the underdog, but just watch the intensity on his face each time an artist steps on the stage to sing. He isn't here to play.