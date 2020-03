Queen Sono’s Soundtrack Is One Of The Highlights Of The Show

The track that sets the tone for Sono as a character is South African rapper Nadia Nakai’s heavy hitting “Big Pun.” It is very fitting that the song introducing us to South African-raised Queen Sono is by an artist from the same country. As Netflix’s first African original series, Queen Sono holds a lot of weight in terms of representation and recognition. Using that to give a platform to artists from the same countries in which the show takes place is the representation that South African artists deserve.