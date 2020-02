According to the U.S. Census Bureau , about 55% of Black women in the U.S. who are registered to vote proceeded to cast ballots in the 2018 midterm election. That is six percentage points higher than the national average of all registered voters, and a number that is anticipated to grow in the 2020 election — especially in states like South Carolina. Black women also drive candidates to demonstrate commitment to issues important to them, such as equal pay and maternal mortality, which have been discussed during many of the Democratic debates.