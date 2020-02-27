Prince George & Princess Charlotte’s School Is Having A Coronavirus Scare

A handful of students from Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s private school in London reportedly have been tested for coronavirus (officially referred to as COVID-19), according to a statement a school spokesperson gave to London Loves Business. The spokesperson for Thomas's Battersea — the school attended by Prince William and Duchess Kate’s two oldest children — confirmed that a few students have "self-isolated" and are awaiting their test results.
"We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results,” the spokesperson said. “Like all schools, we are taking very seriously the potential risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and to this end we are following the government’s instructions to the letter on infection prevention and case management in which it is suspected that some staff member or students exposed to the virus or showing any symptoms.”
Advertisement
This comes a few weeks after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19, which was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, an outbreak. Many schools in the United Kingdom are requesting that students stay home if they experience symptoms that appear flu-like and have visited northern Italy, China, and other areas the virus has affected. Many London private schools had last week off, and during the break, plenty of families went on vacation — some in destinations such as the Italian alps, Today notes. There have been at least 400 cases of the COVID-19 in Italy, according to NBC News’s coronavirus map. As of press time, 14 people in the country have died, reports Reuters.
At least 26 schools in the U.K. have closed in response to coronavirus worries, London Loves Business reports — although Public Health England said it’s not advising school closures at this time in most cases.
Although the school hasn’t been closed temporarily, parents of children at Thomas's Battersea, ostensibly including Prince William and Duchess Kate, have been informed of the coronavirus testing, according to London Loves Business. “We have maintained regular communication with our school community to ensure that counsels are shared and important information circulated,” they told the outlet. “Of course, we will preserve the confidentiality of staff and students, and we will not comment on specific cases."
Thomas's Battersea hasn't responded to Refinery29's request for comment. Attempts to reach royal representatives were unsuccessful.
Advertisement