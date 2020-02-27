Unless you've been hiding under a weighted blanket all winter, there's a good chance that you've fallen into the internet's new Netflix obsession, Love Is Blind. The series puts a bizarre spin on the standard formula for most dating shows. Its participants spend several days talking to each other while separated in cozy-looking pods, and once they feel a spark, they get engaged — without seeing each other first. As expected, hijinks ensue from the blind courtship. True love is just on the other side of that wall for some of the cast mates, but all Diamond Jack got was some shade thrown at her wig, courtesy of her then-fiancé Carlton Morton.
Morton was one of the more confident men in the pods. The New Orleans native was overflowing with charisma and genuine excitement about the prospect of finding "the one" through the dating experiment. He clicked with Jack instantly, and after a few dates, Morton popped the question. Unfortunately, love wasn't in the cards for this couple. Morton and Jack parted ways as soon as they touched down in Mexico after a blowout argument followed Morton's belated reveal of that he had dated both men and women.
The 34-year-old has since returned to his current home in Atlanta, presumably to the job that he put on hold to pursue romance on Love Is Blind. But what exactly is that job?
On the show, Morton was said to be working in a social media marketing, which we know could mean a number of things in this day and age. While a quick internet revealed that he doesn't have a LinkedIn page like cast mate Giannina Gibelli, Morton has something cooler than your standard resumé to prove that he's booked and busy: a television appearance.
If Morton looks familiar to you, it's because you've definitely seen him on TV before, and on your favorite iteration of Bravo's Real Housewives at that. On season five of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey was recruited to be help select JET Magazine's beauty of the week, and she called on fellow peach Kenya Moore to help. What should have been a breezy day at the office quickly devolved into an epic shade session, mostly because Moore is the self-described queen of shade — but also because of Morton.
Morton was working as Bailey's personal assistant at the time and quickly bumped heads with Moore when he called her out for being disrespectful. "I work for the Bailey Agency," Morton clarified. "Who are you? Because I've never met you, bitch."
Seven years later, drama be damned, Morton is still in touch with Bailey; he supports the model and entrepreneur in all of her endeavors.
Following his new following after appearing on Love Is Blind, Morton is working on bulking up his resume, but he might be taking his career trajectory in another direction. It looks like Morton will be stepping up to share his story about being a bisexual Black man to champion others with a similar experience; he's already booked several radio appearances and will speak at a live podcast about the LGBTQ community in Atlanta.
Thanks so much for having me today @v103atlanta! I got to hang out with the legendary @frankski and beautiful @realebonysteele. You two had amazing and honest dialogue with me! It is very important to have true and honest conversations in the Black community which promote acceptance of ALL. The LGBT community is so loving and everyone deserves happiness. It’s time the world reciprocates the LOVE. Love is LOVE. 💙 #LoveIsBlind
Even though Morton didn't find lasting romance in the pods, he did find a new platform to uplift his community — maybe that's even more important than true love.
