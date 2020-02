Unless you've been hiding under a weighted blanket all winter, there's a good chance that you've fallen into the internet's new Netflix obsession, Love Is Blind . The series puts a bizarre spin on the standard formula for most dating shows. Its participants spend several days talking to each other while separated in cozy-looking pods , and once they feel a spark, they get engaged — without seeing each other first. As expected, hijinks ensue from the blind courtship. True love is just on the other side of that wall for some of the cast mates, but all Diamond Jack got was some shade thrown at her wig , courtesy of her then-fiancé Carlton Morton.