Love Is Blind’s Giannina Says She Is A “Soulpreneur” — But What Is Her Business?

Gibelli, who is currently engaged to Damian Powers on the show (at least until that cliffhanger ending this week gets resolved), describes herself in her Instagram bio as a “soulpreneur.” Not entirely sure what that is, but okay! She is credited on Love is Blind as a “small business owner,” but what is that business? Gathering clues based on what Gibelli has said on the show, we know it has something to do with social media. We checked out her LinkedIn , and it looks like she has quite a bit of experience in social media consulting and marketing, so we are guessing a “soulpreneur” is somehow involved in that field.